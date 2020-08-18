MarbleHub for Founders

discussion
Dima Syrotkin
Nice one! I'm in!
Hunter
Hi Producthunters! I am so proud of this awesome product launching. I have been working with the team behind MarbleHub for a couple of months now and they are super determined to provide valuable resources to founders and curious minds. MarbleHub is the ultimate culmination of that approach with part valuable resources and part unique insights into diverse themes. Today they are launching with a collection of recommendations for founders. However, in the long run, you as individuals are able to share your insights and curate your insights/recommendations on MarbleHub as well. -- What is MarbleHub? -- Think of it like Github 💻 (with their repositories) + Substack 📝 (with their subscriptions) I would be curious to see what the long time curators and collectors think of MarbleHub. I'm talking to you @rrhoover, @eriktorenberg, @andreasklinger 🚀
Can't wait to discover next week content!
Maker
Hi founders, 👋 Very excited to meet all the early adopters of MarbleHub willing to try it for free and share feedback. It is always so hard to find the right content and resources to learn, especially for founders. And time ⏳ is the main resource we have, we better spend it more efficiently. As an online learning enthusiast 👩💻, I tried different ways to learn when I started working on my first startup. I joined the accelerator, attended online meetings, and followed famous founders. The best way was to learn from recommendations from founders who made it. Read the books from Ben Horowitz, watched videos recommended by the founder of SuperHuman, followed the tweets and interviews of Patrick Collison. I bet that many of you have favourite entrepreneurs you follow. We decided to accelerate your progress and help you learn the required topics from top founders through their recommendations twice as fast. We created a service where you can organize and exchange curated content packages. Think of us as Pinterest for learning. Initially, focused on founders.
Looks cool, will give it a go for sure! Do you have any specific focus areas for the content, now or in the future?
Maker
@miikkakataja Thank you Miikka! Actually for now we focus on different relevant to entrepreneurs topics. Starting from finding the tech co-founder to expansion and hiring new employees. We try to follow the recommendations of very resourceful founders.
@iuliia_shnai sounds good to me! Thanks :)
