Home
→
Product
→
Marble Insurance
Marble Insurance
Add any insurance card to your Apple wallet in a few taps
With Marble, members manage, shop, and earn rewards on their insurance. Now, regardless of carrier or insurance type, you can access and share your insurance card and policy details in your Apple Wallet with just a few taps from the Marble app.
Launched in
Fintech
E-Commerce
Apple
by
Marble: Insurance Savings & Automations
Mason
About this launch
Marble: Insurance Savings & Automations
Add any insurance card to your Apple wallet in a few taps
Marble Insurance by
Marble: Insurance Savings & Automations
was hunted by
Bethany Buer
in
Fintech
,
E-Commerce
,
Apple
. Made by
Stuart Winchester
,
Adi Sundar
,
Isabel Rittenberg
,
Arpan S. Amin
,
Tiffanie Qian
,
Kaisa Filppula
and
Alvaro Rubio Gomez
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Marble: Insurance Savings & Automations
is not rated yet. This is Marble: Insurance Savings & Automations's first launch.
