Ranked #10 for today
MARBLE
A business dashboard + Link-in-bio for content creators.
Marble connects your entire online presence into one place for your audience to see, and provides you with a social dashboard to see insights about follower behavior, engagement data, post specific sales metrics and more.
Marketing attribution
Influencer marketing
Social media marketing
Marble
Emma
About this launch
Marble
A smart link-in-bio for content creators
MARBLE by
Marble
was hunted by
Mike Simpson
in
Marketing attribution
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Taylor Martyr
,
Mike Simpson
and
Robert Fair
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Marble
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 11th, 2021.
