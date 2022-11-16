Products
This is the latest launch from Marble
See Marble’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MARBLE
MARBLE
Ranked #10 for today

MARBLE

A business dashboard + Link-in-bio for content creators.

Free Options
Embed
Marble connects your entire online presence into one place for your audience to see, and provides you with a social dashboard to see insights about follower behavior, engagement data, post specific sales metrics and more.
Launched in Marketing attribution, Influencer marketing, Social media marketing by
Marble
Emma
About this launch
Marble
MarbleA smart link-in-bio for content creators
0
reviews
48
followers
MARBLE by
Marble
was hunted by
Mike Simpson
in Marketing attribution, Influencer marketing, Social media marketing. Made by
Taylor Martyr
,
Mike Simpson
and
Robert Fair
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Marble
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 11th, 2021.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#97