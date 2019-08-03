Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
MapWithAI
MapWithAI
Using AI to supercharge creating maps around the world
Open Source
Facebook
+ 3
Map With AI is a new set of specialized map-editing services and tools. Map With AI includes an editor interface, RapiD, which allows mapping experts to easily review, verify, and adjust the map as needed.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Facebook speeds up mapping data validation with machine learning tools Map With AI and RapiD
Millions of roads around the world have yet to be mapped, and that's a real problem, particularly in the developing world. Missing map data can harm disaster response, community planning, and local economies. And while government-run and tax-funded projects like the U.K.'s Ordnance Survey have produced enormous corpora, they've largely failed to freely and widely distribute them.
Mapping roads through deep learning and weakly supervised training
Creating accurate maps today is a painstaking, time-consuming manual process, even with access to satellite imagery and mapping software. Many regions - particularly in the developing world - remain largely unmapped. To help close this gap, Facebook AI researchers and engineers have developed a new method that uses deep learning and weakly supervised training to predict road networks from commercially available high-resolution satellite imagery.
AI is supercharging the creation of maps around the world
With assistance from Map With AI (a new service that Facebook AI researchers and engineers created) a team of Facebook mappers has recently cataloged all the missing roads in Thailand and more than 90 percent of missing roads in Indonesia.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
This is super cool:
Upvote
Share
3 days ago
Send