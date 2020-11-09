discussion
Tasos Valtinos
MakerFounder & CEO @Mapped
Hey Product Hunt! Thank you @kevin for supporting our launch! Super excited to share 🚀Mapped🚀 with all of you today! We launched Mapped 5 months ago and we now have 800 founders onboard across 12+ countries. The reason why we built Mapped is because the startup journey is extremely tough, especially for us founders, and sometimes we just don't know what to do next. The way we support and learn from each other is not optimized enough. We have very limited time ⏳ and a million problems to solve. Finding solutions relevant to our case with a simple google search is a pain, and online communities come with a lot of noise and irrelevant content. But DONT WORRY 👉 Mapped is a mobile app 📱 for you to learn from more advanced founders fast and avoid pitfalls ;) HERE IS HOW IT WORKS: - You set up your profile within seconds and that's it - you are in 😎 - You can ask for investor intros, feedback, for ways to acquire users, marketing, fundraising, business etc. - Based on your questions and your startup's case we show you: ✔️ Founders who answered similar questions with the answers included ✔️ Founders who have similar questions so you can support each other ✔️ Founders who are a few steps ahead of you and can be of help - Have 1:1 chats with other founders Even if we move from 1,000 to 1M founders, Mapped will always be relevant to your own case. Simply because this is how it is built 🤷♀️🤷♂️ To show you everything based on what you ask and your startup's situation. That's the gap we are trying to close in the startup world. We want to save you time while increasing the relevancy of the answers you get so you can GROW FASTER! The startup journey should not be that hard, you should easily see what other founders are doing and what mistakes to avoid. We would love to see you on board too and hear your feedback. The app is available on both ios and android. And yes...Mapped is free to use ;) PS: Looking for a technical cofounder to join us! Enjoy!
Interesting. How do you tackle spammers? As in founders who constantly promote their startups instead of asking useful questions?
Don't want to bring any negativity but how you differentiate yourself from reddit/startups? Why are you better? They have a big volume of founders there already. A lot of noise though too, so if you guys fix that I will join for sure!
Cool app! Just installed it, super smooth flow. I asked a question and really liked the gamification part. If you get more founders on it will be even better. Good luck!