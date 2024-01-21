Products
Mapin
Mapin
Discover the world unfiltered and in real-time
Mapin creates a location-based social network that allows our users to discover what's happening in the real world in real-time, and provides the ability to connect anywhere, anytime.
Tech
Social Networking
Mapin
About this launch
Mapin
Discover the world unfiltered and in real-time
Mapin by
Mapin
Denis Galfano
Tech
Social Networking
Denis Galfano
. Featured on January 22nd, 2024.
Mapin
is not rated yet. This is Mapin's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
