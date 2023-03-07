Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MapDeduce
MapDeduce

MapDeduce

Understand any document with the help of AI

Free
Embed
MapDeduce is a free tool to review complex documents. Summarise, analyse and dive into the content with proposed questions to ask. Coming Soon: Automatic red-lining of parts of the documents that stick out.
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Operations by
MapDeduce
Mayfair
Mayfair
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for having a look – Let us know what you think!"

MapDeduce
The makers of MapDeduce
About this launch
MapDeduce
MapDeduceUnderstand any document with the help of AI
0
reviews
7
followers
MapDeduce by
MapDeduce
was hunted by
Matthias Kern
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Operations. Made by
Matthias Kern
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
MapDeduce
is not rated yet. This is MapDeduce's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#177