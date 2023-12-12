Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mapbuzz
Mapbuzz

Mapbuzz

Make friends and find places to hangout

Free
Embed
Mapbuzz is the easiest way to meet likeminded people and find places nearby to hangout.
Launched in
Android
Messaging
Travel
 +1 by
Mapbuzz
About this launch
Mapbuzz
MapbuzzMake friends and find places to hangout
0
reviews
11
followers
Mapbuzz by
Mapbuzz
was hunted by
Jay Amlesh
in Android, Messaging, Travel. Made by
Jay Amlesh
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
Mapbuzz
is not rated yet. This is Mapbuzz's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-