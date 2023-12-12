Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mapbuzz
Mapbuzz
Make friends and find places to hangout
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Mapbuzz is the easiest way to meet likeminded people and find places nearby to hangout.
Launched in
Android
Messaging
Travel
+1 by
Mapbuzz
About this launch
Mapbuzz
Make friends and find places to hangout
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Mapbuzz by
Mapbuzz
was hunted by
Jay Amlesh
in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Travel
. Made by
Jay Amlesh
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
Mapbuzz
is not rated yet. This is Mapbuzz's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report