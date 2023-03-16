Products
Home
→
Product
→
Map3 Supercharge SDK
Map3 Supercharge SDK
Cross-chain deposits without backend changes
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Map3 (YC W23) connects crypto services to Wallets, Exchanges & Bridges. Enable deposits from over 250 wallets and dozens of chains without a single backend change.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Fintech
,
Crypto
by
Map3 Supercharge SDK
monday.com for finance
Manage your finance teams better with monday.com
About this launch
Map3 Supercharge SDK
Cross-chain deposits without backend changes
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Map3 Supercharge SDK by
Map3 Supercharge SDK
was hunted by
Philip London
in
Open Source
,
Fintech
,
Crypto
. Made by
Philip London
,
Mark Pfluger
and
Amadeo Pellicce
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Map3 Supercharge SDK
is not rated yet. This is Map3 Supercharge SDK's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#262
Report