Map2Next

Connects top travel articles with maps

Introducing Map2Next - a map based solution to figure out where to go next. Ever spend hours getting up to speed on what to do in a new city? Map2Next connects articles from top content providers with maps to make them more accessible on-the-go.
Maker
I'm excited to share this with you all! There's a ton of information available online but it's hard to make sense of it all quickly. I think the answer involves connecting place recommendations so you can discover and navigate without having to shift between a ton of different apps and websites! Map2Next has caught the attention of some of the big content brands that we cover in the app! Available to download for free on the app store. Please let me know what you think :). What blogs do you follow when you travel or research what to do?
@map2next I typically don't have many good go-to resources when looking to travel. I basically just google things and hope that I like them. But I think that seems a bit naive. There could be things that would be perfect for me, but I just dont know. Conversely, there might be things I shouldn't waste my time on, yet I go to since that's the answer google gives me. Im just overwhelmed when I plan to travel. Would your app help me with this?
