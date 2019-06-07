Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Stephanie Goldman
I'm excited to share this with you all! There's a ton of information available online but it's hard to make sense of it all quickly. I think the answer involves connecting place recommendations so you can discover and navigate without having to shift between a ton of different apps and websites! Map2Next has caught the attention of some of the big content brands that we cover in the app! Available to download for free on the app store. Please let me know what you think :). What blogs do you follow when you travel or research what to do?
UpvoteShare
@map2next I typically don't have many good go-to resources when looking to travel. I basically just google things and hope that I like them. But I think that seems a bit naive. There could be things that would be perfect for me, but I just dont know. Conversely, there might be things I shouldn't waste my time on, yet I go to since that's the answer google gives me. Im just overwhelmed when I plan to travel. Would your app help me with this?
UpvoteShare