Map Layers by Superlocal
Ranked #2 for today
Map Layers by Superlocal
Use your NFTs to discover nearby places
Map Layers - allows you to discover nearby places based on the NFTs you own. Our assumption with this is that people who own the same NFTs as you likely have similar interests.
Launched in
iOS
,
Maps
,
Social Networking
by
Map Layers by Superlocal
About this launch
Map Layers by Superlocal
Use your NFTs to discover nearby places
Map Layers by Superlocal by
Map Layers by Superlocal
was hunted by
Alex Kehr
in
iOS
,
Maps
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Alex Kehr
Featured on November 5th, 2022.
Map Layers by Superlocal
is not rated yet. This is Map Layers by Superlocal's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
4
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#185
