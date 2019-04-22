Map for Game of Thrones has been updated with a lot of features since its launch, 2 years ago. In addition to the app’s staple feature, TV show recap, you can now also review all 5 books in a similar, interactive manner. (200,000+ downloads/4.8 on iOS&Android)
Mihai LeonteMaker@lmihai · iOS & Android dev
With the latest update you can now step through all the scenes/chapters of any TV episode or book and enjoy: - a short summary of the scene/chapter - full description or synopsis - list of characters in the respective scene/chapter - the location on the interactive map - the full transcript (for episodes) The app is also your handy Game of Thrones lore companion. You can search and browse through detailed information of 600+ locations and 1200+ unique characters. For Season 8, we will be updating the app after each new episode. Episode 2 of Season 8 will be updated shortly ;)
