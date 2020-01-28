Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Marcin Czech
Maker
👋 Hey everyone, I'm Marcin, an indie-hacker behind ManyHats App. Building ManyHats has been a great pleasure, a true labour of love ❤️I am super excited to be releasing the initial but fully functional version today because I'd love to hear what you think! I've been working remotely for 13+ years, which has helped me develop my passion for focused, long-term, meaningful productivity of an individual. I'm also a father, a healthy person, a loving partner - like everyone else - I wear many hats. ManyHats App builds on top of that knowledge, adding key insights from most excellent books in this field (like Atomic Habits or Deep Work) and combining everything in a simple, beautiful design to help us become a better version of ourselves. Comment here with any questions or feedback, and I'll do my best to respond!
UpvoteShare