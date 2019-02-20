Use ManyDrafts to organize your thoughts and prepare your articles. That's it. Prepare your drafts here and publish anywhere
Lincoln W DanielMakerPro@lincolnwdaniel · Software Engineer, Lincoln W Daniel
Hey Product Hunters! Thanks in advance for your support! After months of beta testing with writers, I am excited to launch the first version of ManyDrafts to the public. ManyDrafts enables you to get your thoughts out of your head and into an organized outline of ideas for your next article. Much like most writers, headlines come to my head all day, everyday. Before ManyStories, those headlines would be stuck in my head all day and usually didn't amount to much even though I came up with many ideas for what to cover in articles based on those headlines. After 3 years of this, I decided to finally build a solution. ✍️ Now, whenever I think of a new article I could write, I start by putting creating a draft in ManyDrafts with the title. 🌆 From there, I can add ideas using a WYSIWYG (Rich text) editor with headlines, links, quotes, images, etc. 🗂️ Every idea, or topic, gets its own card in the draft. You can also add a subtitle to the draft and set your target audience to keep you focused. 📀 Watch the video to see how simple it is. There's much more to come, but our beta users have confirmed that the current version solves an important problem for writers, so we don't want to hold it back from the world any longer 🚀
