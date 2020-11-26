discussion
Mantle lets you build the tools you need for your business on top of the apps you are already using. The idea for Mantle came from frustrations seen at multiple startups where keeping track of customer information seem to fall between the cracks of multiple SaaS tools. It is very easy to have a different system for customer support, customer messaging, taking customer payments and for customer feature requests. You might also have a CRM which is none of these things. Combining all this data together has only been possible via building a datawarehouse up until now, which is time consuming and requires developers. Mantle allows anyone to do it, with just a couple of clicks, and then customize the resulting tool to perfectly fit your process. Mantle is the culmination of nearly 9+ months work on the underlying technology. I'm very excited to launch today to expand the Mantle beta. If you'd like to give it a try, sign up and we'll reach out.
Hey everyone! We're excited to launch Mantle today. Here's how it works: Step 1: Connect your Airtable to Mantle with one click. This automatically generates an app from your Airtable data. Step 2: Connect all your SaaS apps (again, with one click). This brings all the data from all your SaaS apps right into Mantle. Your data is automatically synced allowing you to take actions such as lookups and rollups. Step 3: Customize your layout however you want it. Just drag and drop the components you need. Essentially, Mantle allows you to bring all your SaaS data into one place, and then build custom internal tools on top of that. The best part? No devs and no code required. PS: Happy Thanksgiving!