Manter

Integrated terminal environment

Free
This project aims to create a terminal with functionalities that improve the experience of using terminals. Traditional terminals are like simple code editors while this terminal is like an IDE.
Launched in Open Source, Software Engineering, Developer Tools +1 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking out our launch. Do you see potential in this product?"

The makers of Manter
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Manter by
was hunted by
Ion Dodon
in Open Source, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Ion Dodon
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Manter's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#141