Manter
Manter
Integrated terminal environment
This project aims to create a terminal with functionalities that improve the experience of using terminals. Traditional terminals are like simple code editors while this terminal is like an IDE.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
Manter
About this launch
Manter
Integrated terminal environment
Manter by
Manter
was hunted by
Ion Dodon
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ion Dodon
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Manter
is not rated yet. This is Manter's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#141
