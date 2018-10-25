Manifold is Heroku Elements for everyone else.
More services, an all-new discovery experience, refreshed dashboard and a streamlined developer experience make Manifold 2.0 the easiest way to build cloud native applications.
- Pros:
Easy billing, large collection of servicesCons:
None
Centralized management of services aimed at the developer. Can't think of anyone else that does this better than the folks at Manifold. Eagerly awaiting newer services.Sabin Thomas has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Convenient billing and management of APIs and services.Cons:
List of services could be longer (at least it's growing fast!)
I've long thought it would be awesome to have a system like Heroku add-ons outside of Heroku to manage APIs and services. Turns out that Manifold does that beautifully.Raphaël Titsworth-Morin has used this product for one month.
Discussion
JevonMaker@jevon · board @npmjs, co-founder of manifold.co
Hey Product Hunters!, I'm the CEO and co-founder of Manifold. We've built this product because we've felt the pain of managing multiple APIs and developer tools. It's not just finding documentation and support, but things like payments, configuration, logins/passwords and secrets and more. Manifold brings all of that in to one place so that you can focus on writing code, not managing external dependencies. You can instantly provision services for things like Logging, DBaaS, image processing, AI, Email and a lot more. 57 APIs are available today and that grows about 15% a week. 😃 You can check out the page linked in the post which goes over V2 in detail. You can also use the code MANIFOLDV2 to get $25 in credit to try a API or service of your choice. The team and I will be hanging around PH today if you have any questions or feedback. Also, let me know which cloud services you’d like to see available on Manifold.
Raphaël Titsworth-Morin@raphaeltm1
@jevon awesome that Manifold integrates with Terraform and Kubernetes! But I'm curious if there are any plans to integrate infrastructure providers of some kind with Manifold? I love how Manifold simplifies billing/management of resources, but the actual servers remain outside of that scope for now. I'd love to be able to basically have the full "Heroku experience" without having to rely on Heroku at some point 😁
JevonMaker@jevon · board @npmjs, co-founder of manifold.co
@raphaeltm1 I agree. We'd love to see more compute and serverless services provide addons and we hope to make that happen. More on that in early 2019 :)
Bryan Menell@bryan_menell · Austin-based Entrepreneur
@jevon Congrats on 2.0 Jevon!
Anshu Sharma@anshublog
Finally I can find and use all dev services I need from one place. This is a no-brainer for a CTO to finally gain control and visibility. As an early stage startup we always worry about making sure no one makes mistakes with config, passwords etc. This will be setting us up the right way.
Peter Cho@etcpeter
Yesss, marketplace is front and center, love it! 😻 Absolutely love the service-related content intermingled in there too as inspiration. Looks 👌 👌 BYO templates look awesome as well ❤️
Peter Cho@etcpeter
P.S. A+++++ design work, per usual @megthesmith @ntassone !
CreagerMaker@matt_creager
Thanks @etcpeter, wouldn't have been possible without you mate ❤️
CreagerMaker@matt_creager
@megthesmith @ntassone @etcpeter hang on, how do you know I didn't help!?
Derek Sifford@flightmed1
Love the app! Seems like the only thing missing at this point is the ability to share secrets between projects. For example, consider a situation where I'd like to share a single google cloud API token between a repository containing cloud functions and another repository containing application infrastructure. Seems strange that you can't just reuse resources rather than having to write them over and over again. This would be particularly handy because if a user needed to change an API token, he/she would only have to do it in one location.
CreagerMaker@matt_creager
Get out of our heads @flightmed1 😉 We're trying to strike a balance between simplicity and flexibility/power, take a look (it's in progress): https://imgur.com/a/HgPLWT2
Derek Sifford@flightmed1
@matt_creager Awesome! Eager to give this a shot when it rolls out 😃
Matt Johnston@mattjohnstondev
I'm interest in doing more work with kubernetes, and found getting my spinnaker cluster to scale to 0 was not easy for me. Is there also opportunity to host services I build on manifold? Do you hope to grow it like npm and have private manifold registries? (of course probably not called a registry).
Matt Johnston@mattjohnstondev
sorry, spoke before reading comments re: kuberenetes, still want spinnaker as a service :)
