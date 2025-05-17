Launches
Mangaka.app
From imagine to Manga
Managaka is a cutting-edge AI tool that transforms your scripts into stunning manga. Whether you are a professional artist or a hobbyist, Mangaka AI empowers you to bring your stories to life with just a few clicks.
Comics & Graphic Novels
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
