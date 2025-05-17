Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Mangaka.app
Mangaka.app

Mangaka.app

From imagine to Manga
Managaka is a cutting-edge AI tool that transforms your scripts into stunning manga. Whether you are a professional artist or a hobbyist, Mangaka AI empowers you to bring your stories to life with just a few clicks.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Comics & Graphic NovelsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Mangaka.app gallery image
Mangaka.app gallery image
Mangaka.app gallery image
Mangaka.app gallery image
Mangaka.app gallery image
Mangaka.app gallery image
About this launch
Mangaka.app
Mangaka.app
From imagine to Manga
57
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Mangaka.app by
Mangaka.app
was hunted by
Andy TRAN
in Comics & Graphic Novels, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Andy TRAN
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
Mangaka.app
is not rated yet. This is Mangaka.app's first launch.