MANEKEN
MANEKEN
The effortless online mockup editor
Maneken is a web-based tool that lets you create stunning mockups in minutes. Whether you need to showcase your logo, website, app, or product, Maneken has hundreds of templates and scenes to choose from. Just drag and drop, and you’re done!
Launched in
Prototyping
Design
Graphic Design
by
MANEKEN
About this launch
MANEKEN by
MANEKEN
was hunted by
M.M
in
Prototyping
,
Design
,
Graphic Design
. Made by
Flavien Guilbaud
and
Margot Gabel
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#105
