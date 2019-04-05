Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ManaTime

ManaTime

Management of absences and attendance of employees

get it
ManaTime helps companies to simply manage their employees' time.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Abill
Abill
Makers
Abill
Abill
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Abill
AbillMakerPro@abill1000
I would like to have your opinion on our project in order to improve it!
Upvote ·
Daniel Contreras
Daniel Contreras@dantnad · Geek, entrepreneur... basically
Hey Abill! I'm going to give a bit of feedback, mainly 3 points, the first one is that you should try to translate the video and the screenshots to English for not everyone is able to understand french, i always believe that HR apps are products that sell for themselves but I believe you could really use a UI/UX designer for the app. Also, try to expand a bit more your description, I was trying to find more information but the description is quite short. But I love the idea of HR software to manage employees absences and times, I've got the problem myself.
Upvote ·