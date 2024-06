Groq Chat 232 upvotes

Combined with LLama 3, it allows us to offer the fastest top LLM performer. Personnaly, my favorite LLM so far.

Llama 3 7 upvotes

Open source Llama 3, combined with Groq is just amazingly fast and performant.

OpenAI Assistants API 156 upvotes

It is just the best API with assistants and thread. With awesome GPT-4o.