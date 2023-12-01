Products
Mammoth 2 for Mastodon

Mastodon made easy. Social you control.

Free
Embed
Social you control. From an empty feed to a timeline you love in minutes.  Follow community curated Smart Lists that interest you. See top posts in your custom For You feed or browse the lists individually and see every post! Free and open source.
Launched in
Twitter
Social Media
Social Networking
 by
About this launch
Mammoth 2Mastodon made easy - Social you control
8reviews
54
followers
Mammoth 2 for Mastodon by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Twitter, Social Media, Social Networking. Made by
ploink
,
Bart Decrem
,
Benoit Nolens
,
Chris Messina
,
and
Shihab Mehboob
. Featured on December 8th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 8 users. This is Mammoth 2's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-