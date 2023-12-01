Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mammoth 2 for Mastodon
Mastodon made easy. Social you control.
Social you control. From an empty feed to a timeline you love in minutes. Follow community curated Smart Lists that interest you. See top posts in your custom For You feed or browse the lists individually and see every post! Free and open source.
Launched in
Twitter
Social Media
Social Networking
by
About this launch
Mastodon made easy - Social you control
Mammoth 2 for Mastodon by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
,
,
. Made by
ploink
,
Bart Decrem
,
Benoit Nolens
,
Chris Messina
,
and
Shihab Mehboob
. Featured on December 8th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. This is Mammoth 2's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
