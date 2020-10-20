discussion
Мария Рудник
MakerFounder Mami.chat | Belarus
Hi, guys! My name is Maria. I was pregnant for 48 months in total. I gave birth to 5 daughters but I had one pregnancy loss. I am one of the founders of Mami.chat and here is my story: You know while being pregnant I stayed at hospitals very often. There I met women who had problems with their reproductive health. I talked to them much. Each story was special for me. I like analyzing things and I analyzed their stories a lot. I was deeply shocked and terrified by the fact that these women knew almost nothing about their health. While talking to those women I felt that they trusted me, because I gave birth to 5 healthy kids. As you know on average in our country there are only 2 kids in the family. Those ladies asked me about a magic secret for non-problematic pregnancy and easy baby birth . But I told them: “There is no secret at all! The only thing I do is cooperation with good doctors! That’s it!” I was motivated to help those ladies who became my friends afterwards. I helped them to get acquainted with the doctors I knew and the doctors who helped me to carry pregnancy and give birth to healthy children. I did it with my heart wide open, because I felt that the thing I did was useful. However, one day I understood that I can’t answer all the calls from all the ladies who needed the consultation from me about this or that doctor. And …..this is how Mami.chat started. Today Mami.chat is not only online medical center but it is a community. The community of people who are ready to share their experience regarding health issues. As I always say: “The doctor treats the patients, but community gives support and empathy”. From now I want to claim that people should keep in their minds that they are not alone when they face and suffer from health problems! Thanks for your attention. I would be happy to hear your comments upon our product!
Milanotka Me
I like! Now there are telemedicine projects in Belarus. Thank you Maria!
