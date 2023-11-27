Products
Malloy

Malloy

AI Video transcriptions with slangs, accents and jargons

Free Options
Embed
Malloy makes transcribing videos and podcasts quick and spot-on. It's great at catching and fixing errors, even with tricky slangs, accents, and jargons.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Video
 by
Malloy
About this launch
Malloy
MalloyAI Video Transcriptions with Slangs, Accents and Jargons
0
reviews
9
followers
Malloy by
Malloy
was hunted by
Louis Wong
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Video. Made by
Louis Wong
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
Malloy
is not rated yet. This is Malloy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#21