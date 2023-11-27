Products
Home
→
Product
→
Malloy
Malloy
AI Video transcriptions with slangs, accents and jargons
Malloy makes transcribing videos and podcasts quick and spot-on. It's great at catching and fixing errors, even with tricky slangs, accents, and jargons.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
Malloy
About this launch
Malloy
AI Video Transcriptions with Slangs, Accents and Jargons
Malloy by
Malloy
was hunted by
Louis Wong
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Louis Wong
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
Malloy
is not rated yet. This is Malloy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#21
