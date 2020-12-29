discussion
Maksym Potapenko
Maker
Hi guys! 👋 In these last days of 2020, we’re glad to announce Malist launch. Malist is a simple browser extension which will save your time every time you want to share something like Gdocs or invite someone to services like Notion via email address. The idea is super simple, we move your contact book into a browser window. Now instead of asking your colleagues about their email addresses, just add it once to contact book and they will appear in a browser automatically. We made this tool as easy to use as possible and with a nice native design. We would be grateful for your support, it will notify and motivate us to add new features like add contacts directly via extension or star them in extension. Also, we'll be glad to add Chrome version if this has an interest. Thank you and happy new year!
Great tool @maksym_potapenko, well made 👍. I really like the idea. Just downloaded and so far so good, all my contacts are there. I always struggle with finding emails of my coworkers and in contact book I almost never can select with mouse that email, they have added so many additional action points, that it's hard to select a simple line of text. Thankfully in Malist it copies it automatically on click. So, I'll give it a try for next few weeks and see how much do I use it, but killing that contact book is already a win for me!