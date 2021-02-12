Malaysia Singapore Festival Post

discussion
Tony Ng
Hey everyone, and also Happy Chinese New Year! After a month of working on this project, we are glad to announce that we are officially launching this app. We notice that it is hard for small business to keep up with social media presence, so we made this app to help small businesses without a lot of resources to be able to keep up the game easily. Any feedback is welcome!
One thing we can agree on as Malaysians and Singaporeans is that we have a ton of festivals. From CNY to Hari Raya to Deepavali, you can now easily generate festival posters with your business details using the MY SG Festival Post app. We'll be adding more beautiful designs into the app, so stay tuned!