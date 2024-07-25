Launches
Making Today
Your All-In-One Dashboard : Organize, Plan & Do.
Making Today combines your apps and notifications into one dashboard, making it easy to stay organized. Manage meetings, todos, pull requests, jira/linear tickets, notes, bookmarks and more—all without switching tabs.
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
Stateful
Kevin William David
Samar Musthafa
,
Aycan Doğanlar 🦄
,
Akmar Nafi
,
Mohammed Haseeb
,
Mathew Joseph
,
Arbaaz
,
Rabi Roshan
,
Sruthi Suresh
,
Sreerag Shibu
,
Kiran KNair
,
Ijaz Ahmed
and
Sohil Jain
. Featured on August 5th, 2024.
Making Today
is not rated yet. This is Making Today's first launch.
Upvotes
53
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
