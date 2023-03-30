Products
  Home
  Making Things More Brilliant
Making Things More Brilliant
Ranked #8 for today

Making Things More Brilliant

Protocols that tweak ideas into perfection via small steps

The algorithmic approach can be applied to our own lives. This product is built out of set-in-Notion algorithms that help you work on your ideas iteratively. And make them brilliant.
Launched in Productivity by
Making Things More Brilliant
About this launch
Protocols that tweak ideas into perfection via small steps
0
reviews
68
followers
was hunted by
Callum Davies
in Productivity. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Making Things More Brilliant's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
20
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#170