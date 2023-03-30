Products
Making Things More Brilliant
Ranked #8 for today
Making Things More Brilliant
Protocols that tweak ideas into perfection via small steps
The algorithmic approach can be applied to our own lives.
This product is built out of set-in-Notion algorithms that help you work on your ideas iteratively. And make them brilliant.
Launched in
Productivity
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Callum Davies
in
Productivity
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
Making Things More Brilliant
is not rated yet. This is Making Things More Brilliant's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
20
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#170
