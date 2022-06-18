Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Maki
Ranked #7 for today
Maki
Bitcoin node as a service
Visit
Upvote 4
50% Off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The Maki API provides access to the Bitcoin blockchain over HTTP. We offer a high availability solution for developers who want to create an app that relies on Bitcoin blockchain data, without provisioning the infrastructure to run a full node.
Launched in
API
,
Crypto
,
Blockchain
by
Maki
Follow for updates
About this launch
Maki
Bitcoin node as a service
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Maki by
Maki
was hunted by
Dennis
in
API
,
Crypto
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Dennis
. Featured on June 19th, 2022.
Maki
is not rated yet. This is Maki's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#49
Report