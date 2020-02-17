  1. Home
Create visual stories for web quickly and beautifully!

What if stories can come out of the closed ecosystem into the open web? Yes! We make it possible. Use MakeStories and build great, engaging stories that stay on the web forever. Check http://bit.ly/2UZyVkO to see how UN build a story on Sahel region.
How The United Nations Development Programme Engages Audiences With AMP Stories And MakeStoriesEditor's Note: The following guest post was written by Pratik Ghela, Product Manager - MakeStories. Visual storytelling helps businesses and organizations engage their audiences in immersive content experiences. And putting together compelling online and mobile stories doesn't have to be difficult. That's why we created MakeStories, an online drag/drop building tool for AMP Stories.
Discussion
Pratik Ghela
Pratik Ghela
Hey guys, I am Pratik and I lead the Product Management at MakeStories. Me and @chintan_palan1 have been working on MakeStories since March 2018. I will be happy to reply to your questions, suggestions and improvements or your feedback.
Pratik Ghela
Pratik Ghela
@begovatovd1 Thanks Dmitry !! :)
Kane Murphy
Kane Murphy
Have been using MakerStories for 6+ months now. Love Pratik's product !
Pratik Ghela
Pratik Ghela
@kane_murphy Thanks Kane! Will love to the stories you guys create. :)
