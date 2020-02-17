How The United Nations Development Programme Engages Audiences With AMP Stories And MakeStories Editor's Note: The following guest post was written by Pratik Ghela, Product Manager - MakeStories. Visual storytelling helps businesses and organizations engage their audiences in immersive content experiences. And putting together compelling online and mobile stories doesn't have to be difficult. That's why we created MakeStories, an online drag/drop building tool for AMP Stories.