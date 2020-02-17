What if stories can come out of the closed ecosystem into the open web? Yes! We make it possible. Use MakeStories and build great, engaging stories that stay on the web forever. Check http://bit.ly/2UZyVkO to see how UN build a story on Sahel region.
Pratik Ghela
Hey guys, I am Pratik and I lead the Product Management at MakeStories. Me and @chintan_palan1 have been working on MakeStories since March 2018. I will be happy to reply to your questions, suggestions and improvements or your feedback.
@begovatovd1 Thanks Dmitry !! :)
Have been using MakerStories for 6+ months now. Love Pratik's product !
@kane_murphy Thanks Kane! Will love to the stories you guys create. :)
Thanks @tim_helweg_larsen