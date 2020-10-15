Makers Weekly

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lachlan Kirkwood
Maker
Helping Makers Look Better 👕
Hey Product Hunt 👋 As my ecommerce store aims to serve makers, I was eager to experiment with a new content strategy that would drive engagement across the industry. As a maker myself, I always submerge myself with everything happening. It's essential to understand the nuances of my niche in order to build the best product possible. With Twitter as my main distribution channel, I'd been weighing up the idea of creating a short vlog-style video that's hosted natively on the platform. My goal of the series is to highlight maker milestones or events that I see across Indie Hackers, Product Hunt, or Twitter. Each week, I'll share some key milestones - regardless of how big or small - and help celebrate the work of these featured makers. As Twitter has a 2:20 limit to videos, it'll force me to keep episodes succinct and engaging. I'm looking to refining each episode with more valuable content as the series progresses. If you enjoy the first episode, I'd encourage you to follow @makerthreads_ on Twitter.
Share
Kieran Ball
Founder & no-code maker
Enjoyed the one I saw, excellent content, and you're good on camera! Great job shipping this.
Share