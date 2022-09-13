We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Ranked #16 for today

Pledge Support to Access Support

Free
Makers Support Makers is the first 'pledge support to access support' launch support database.

By filling up the form (pledging) you get access to a private database populated by other makers who have pledged in the past.
Launched in Marketing, Growth Hacking, No-Code
About this launch
was hunted by
Abir Ershad
in Marketing, Growth Hacking, No-Code. Made by
Abir Ershad
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Makers Support Makers's first launch.
