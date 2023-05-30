Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MakerPunks
MakerPunks
Discover social impact tech projects
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A site that lets you explore and post tech projects that contribute to making the world a better place. 🌍✨
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Social Impact
by
MakerPunks
Paradot
Ad
Conscious personal AI companion with long-term memory
About this launch
MakerPunks
Discover Social Impact Tech Projects ✨🌍✨
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
MakerPunks by
MakerPunks
was hunted by
Aaron Misash
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Social Impact
. Made by
Aaron Misash
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
MakerPunks
is not rated yet. This is MakerPunks's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report