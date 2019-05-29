Makerpad Experts

Stop struggling to figure out your software problems and let our experts jump to your rescue. Browse individuals experienced in the tools you're using and get help today.
Ben TossellMaker@bentossell · No-coder 👉 Makerpad.co
Hey folks, not done a launch here for a while! Makerpad is the best platform for no-coders (biased I know). There are a ton of things you can do on the site: view tutorials, use templates, browse the best tools, see what jobs are on offer and the latest addition: Hire an expert I've toyed with it before but it was time for me to build and release this properly. If you use Zapier, Airtable, Webflow, Glide, Squarespace, WordPress and a load more tools, here you can find someone to help you out. There's a ton more I could build into this like payments, scheduling, messaging, more filters (Webflow limits my options here a bit) etc but focusing on the MVP first. Let me know your feedback h/t to Struct Illustrations for the illustration
