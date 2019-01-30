Makerpad is a program that teaches you to build startups and products without code.
Ben TossellMaker@bentossell · Services for startups
I've been not-so-quietly rebuilding makerpad doubling down on what I know best, building without code. The concept here is to teach anyone and everyone how to build in minutes and validate with real paying customers via a custom, tailored plan. For FREE. As more people sign up, you'll be added to a queue and I'll get to you ASAP. People can upgrade to the PRO membership which gives you: - Lifetime access (b/c monthly payments are annoying) - Access to all my courses (incl un-released ones) - Access to all my templates (21 on Carrd and counting) - Priority support - Premium tutorials as and when they are published - Discounts on some tools (more coming) What's on offer: Tailored plan: I'll help you figure out how to build what you want, flexible around your schedule and skills. Maker sessions: 30-60 minute sessions where people just make and build. Jump into the Slack channel to discuss it or just use that time for private progress. Tutorials: a mix of video and screenshot/text. Examples include Newsletter generator chrome extension and User sign in with Zapier Reviews: short, concise reviews of some no-code tools I'm adding to this every week so expect some improvements and changes. Feel free to add suggestions for reviews/tutorials etc 🤗 Inspiration for the site design is from glitch, maker sessions is from Hunter Walk's writing sessions
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@bentossell has been an evangelist for the no-code movement for years now, and has helped countless founders bring their MVP to life. As @rrhoover and many others believe, time + cost to build digital products will drop by another 10x thanks to this new wave of no-code tools and services. Massive congrats on the launch, Ben! 🙌
Ben TossellMaker@bentossell · Services for startups
@rrhoover @anthilemoon thanks so much
