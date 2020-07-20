Discussion
Usama Khalid
It's a great tool for designers and coders. :) Good luck.
Maker
@usama_khalid Thank you so much for your feedback
Maker
Hey, I'm a self-taught developer and I love watching speed coding videos and see how things are built-in timelapse video effects and I was inspired by Devon Crawford Video which he makes a script to automate his video editing process and it's built it with C and FFmpeg after that I come up with the idea for a cross-platform desktop app using Node js and FFmpeg I'm so excited to hear your feedback about it NB: Makerlapse was a paid product and then I made it as open-source
