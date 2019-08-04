Makerlapse
Document your journey in a timelapse video
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Ilias Haddad
Hey, I'm a self-taught developer and I love watching speed coding videos and see how things are built-in timelapse video effects and I was inspired by Devon Crawford Video which he makes a script to automate his video editing process and it's built it with C and FFmpeg after that I come up with idea for cross-platform desktop app using Node js and FFmpeg which record your screen and after the recording is finished and it's will be converted to timelapse video with duration as requested without doing any editing I built Marketplace to document my journey as newbie indie maker and self-taught developer for my #12SideProjectsIn3Months Challenge I'm very excited to hear your feedback about it Feel free to leave any questions, feature requests on comments section :) Thanks, Ilias
Upvote (1)Share