Martin Rariga
Maker
Hey Makers, as a relatively small team of 10 people, we've tried many approaches to our PM process here over at Baremetrics. If you're anything like we were - ideas coming from you, your team or the ones that your customers shared with you easily spread across Notion docs, Airtables, Google Sheets, Typeforms, Notes or even paper writings. On the other side, complex PM solutions we've tried often felt like an overkill for a team without a dedicated Product Manager. Makergrid is our take on simple product management tool focused on keeping it easy to have your ideas in one place, easily prioritize them and manage their lifecycle. Our goal is to empower small teams to make better product decisions – without feeling overwhelmed by managing just another tool. We'd love to hear how you handle PM process at your company - especially in smaller ones. And obviously, we'd be delighted if you try Makergrid and tell us what you think!
Looks great. It's simple yet powerful if used properly. It would be nice to have a definition of value and effort so that everyone is aligned on the same scale. It would be nice to have a way (if it's not there yet), to share with stakeholders (management, clients...) a view of the upcoming features on a timeline. The problem I have right now, it that we (PM, companies...) most of the time end up with a lot of tools and that produces a lot of overhead and in the end, it's not in sync anymore and we just stop using them. The main challenge is to build a tool that do all these things right (collecting feedback, prioritizing features, organizing them, sharing the roadmap...) and keeping it simple. Wish you lots of success!
