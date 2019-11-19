Makerblogs
Crowd-sourced makers' blog list and posts feed
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Marijus Merkevicius
Maker
Hi, I’m Marijus at Makerblogs. I was tired of paying Medium membership and it simply wasn't recommending me enough blogs/stories by makers, therefore I decided to create Makerblogs. It's a crowd-sourced platform therefore feel free to add new makers to the list! Your feedback is welcome!
UpvoteShare
Congrats on the launch @marijus_merkevicius ! I love the simplicity and design, top work 🙌
UpvoteShare