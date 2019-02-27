MakerAds
An unobtrusive ad network for makers
Market your product to more than 50 thousand developers, designers, and freelancers
- Pros:
Collaborative Growth!Cons:
None so far
I have been using Maker Ads for a month now and I've been running an ad for MagicCopy.xyz while also catering 2 maker ads on our landing page. The ads are performing really well. The concept is brilliant and it was executed so well. More power to you!Dinuka Jayasuriya has used this product for one month.
James IvingsMaker@jamesivings · Leave Me Alone 💌 UptimeBar 🌏
Hey Product Hunt! ✌️ I’m James, one of the makers of MakerAds. Thank you so much to @bentossell for hunting us! 💙 — MakerAds is an ethical, unobtrusive ad network for makers. Since soft-launch our users have contributed over 70 beautiful adverts, and in the last month we've had over 50k network impressions! 💭 Inspiration The maker community asked for a way to monetise their products with advertising, but without showing visitors irrelevant or ugly ads (or having them served from big bad corporations). Since makers also often struggle with self promotion so we wanted to create something to help solve both problems. 🛠 Solution MakerAds is an ad network built by makers, for makers, and free for makers! Just head on over to https://makerads.xyz to submit your product to the network completely for free. Once live your ad will be part of our network of over 120 referrers. If you like you can even support your fellow makers and become a paid referrer by including the ad script on your website, and showing off our friends' beautiful products! ✨ 🎨Ad Creation Service We know how hectic maker life can be... so if you don't have time to create an advert, our team of designers will make one for you for $5! Don't worry, you will still be able to sign-off on your ad before make it live. ⭐️ Sponsored Ads Sponsored ads show up on the network more frequently, and pay for running costs of the MakerAds service. Plus 90% of the earnings from sponsored ads are distributed to our referrers via our revenue share system. To celebrate our launch we're offering Product Hunt users a limited price for sponsored ad spots of $50 a month 😇 Head over to our self-serve form to reserve your spot. Not convinced? Check out how our current sponsors are doing on our stats page here. — 👫 About Us Danielle and I are a couple of travelling indie makers. You may remember us from one of our other product launches this year. We built MakerAds without funding and as with all our products, all of our data and metrics are completely open. MakerAds itself is actually open source if you’d like to contribute! 😇 Special thanks Thank you so much to @iamarnob and @mshra_ji for creating our awesome logo GIF (again)! Thanks to Blockstack, Earnest Capital and our other first sponsors for their support early on for our vision. And a million thanks to all our referrers for hosting an ad and getting us started on our journey! We will be here and on Twitter all day if you have any feedback, questions, or want to say hello, we’d love to chat! * Danielle & James
Okii Eli@nextstevejob · Founded contentiskey.co
congratulations for the this great product! Your impact to makers community is felt daily and keep it up
James IvingsMaker@jamesivings · Leave Me Alone 💌 UptimeBar 🌏
@nextstevejob Wow thanks!
Kerr@kerr · Web Designer ⚡️
Congrats!! 🎉
Danielle JohnsonMaker@dinkydani21 · UptimeBar | Leave Me Alone | ReleasePage
@kerr Thank you Kerr!
Gautham Santhosh@gauthamzzz · I don't have a spaceship
congrats on the launch, i have been seeing maker ads everywhere now.
James IvingsMaker@jamesivings · Leave Me Alone 💌 UptimeBar 🌏
@gauthamzzz haha that's good to hear! We have about 120 referrers now!
Joey Tawadrous@joey_tawadrous · Happy to be alive & creating projects!
This is such a beautiful remake of a common dilemma - where to get more users from! You have made the website so elegant and simple to use - well done :)
James IvingsMaker@jamesivings · Leave Me Alone 💌 UptimeBar 🌏
@joey_tawadrous thanks Joey!
