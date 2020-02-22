Discussion
Tom
Hey Makers 👋 I'm new to the Product Hunt community & I'd like to thank Ben for hunting my very first product for me! He's been a tremendous help guiding me through some obstacles with learning nocode tools. I built Maker Wiki because I couldn't find a place to ask my case specific questions about nocode without constantly asking the same people for answers. I also found that most nocode knowledge is scattered between Twitter, individual product forums and private communities. I'd love for new makers like me to have a place to ask questions, find answers and aggregate collective knowledge about nocode all in one place. Much like Stack Overflow did for traditional programming. If you have any questions or feedback, please drop it in the comments below! I'll be sure to get back to everybody that responds. Thanks!
I just got into this space and this would be amazing. Im running into problems all the time and there isn't much info on troubleshooting in this space yet. Definitely a brilliant idea!
@joseph_walsh Let's talk, would love to help!
Thomas joined Makerpad maybe a month ago and dived into some of our tutorials and workshops, from then he's managed to take what he learnt to build this site! It's been awesome to watch him and help where we could. No-code needs a stack-overflow site.
