Maker Quotes

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dinakar Sakthivel
Makercreator Coulf | founder SD Suite
Hey community, this is my first-ever launch! This project is a beautiful one and a really simple one too, like, it roughly took me 10 hours to make. But still, so many thoughts are running in my mind. Put simply, I had notes of my favorite quotes that stick with me throughout the day or push me back to the track when I'm down. Now, I have the same notes on this website and sharing that with you. And the timing felt just right. A start of a new month aka the last month of the year that made a killing with us. You guys could use some of my notes to stay motivated. I do plan to shuffle the top appearing ones and update it as I come across good ones. You can bookmark and check again if you need some external motivation. That's it for me for now. Let's end with a quote. The real motivation is you and you alone. — @dinakar
Share