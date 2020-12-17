Maker News Bot

discussion
Ayush Pathak
Maker
Hey there fellow makers! I made this bot in just under an hour. I made this to do away with my own problem of not being able to check new posts because of exams. I initially used @ifttt to send me messages in a telegram channel I made for myself. This bot does the exact job of what IFTTT used to do, without the need of IFTTT. Looking forward to know what everyone thinks about this to know if I should work on it more :) Here are a few features I'm working ono for V2: - Adding Hacker News -Adding reddit support - Adding YT Channel updates - Adding support for Podcasts - Adding support for search - Beautify the messages to make them a little more readable -Add a toggle switch to choose if you want to see images or not -Any other suggestions which I get down below in the comments Hope everyone likes it! Thanks ❤️
