Built as my entry in the Makers Festival: API Edition, Maker Network provides an easy way to explore the network of people that makers have made products with. I've been able to grow the network of people that I've built things with because people I've worked with suggest me to their friends. By building Maker Network I hope to make it easier for makers to find potential partners for their projects thru the network they may already have. Although this MVP of Maker Network is complete, I see the opportunity to turn the site into a hub to explore anything related to the Maker ecosystem. Would love to know what you think, especially interested to hear about what kind of visualizations you'd like to see. Many thanks to the Product Hunt team for making the GraphQL available for everyone to use!
