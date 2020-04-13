Maker Minions eBook
Maker Minions eBook
101 Automations for Makers, Side Hustlers, and Entrepreneurs
Stuart Sim
Congratulations on the launch Michael, love the idea and the newsletter. I'm sure this will be great. Buying now and can't wait to review.
Hey PHers! 👋 Today I'm launching my new eBook, Maker Minions. 🤖👑 Maker Minions is a collection of digital workflows, integrations, and hacks designed to help busy creators and professionals save time and develop highly efficient processes that elevate your work. And just for PHers I have a special offer! 🎉 Use discount code "producthunt" at checkout to get 10% off! 🥳 I wrote this book from lessons I learned on how to scale my business by building automated processes that saved time, increased my output, and allowed me to position my business as a much bigger operation than it really was. It’s like having an army of digital employees, each dedicated to a different job that you don’t even have to think about. I call them my Minions. And in this book, I'm sharing the best of them with you, along with dozens of downloadable blueprints and recipes which allow you to add these automations to your own business. I've also included links to various 3rd Party Apps that also provide automation features. Please let me know if you have any questions and don't forget to use discount code "producthunt" at checkout to get 10% off!
Great job with that book and nocodecofee, inspiring automations ! I am looking forward for more
Definitely a lot of value in this book - totally worth the time and investment. Recommended!