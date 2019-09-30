Maker Mind
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I've always been fascinated by the weird ways our brains work. Last year, I decided to go back to uni and study neuroscience part-time while still running my business. I use what I study at school and my worries and hopes building a business to write 5 weekly articles about neuroscience, productivity, and creativity. Each week, I send a digest as well as some cool stuff I only include in the newsletter, such as fun brain games and hacks to try, as well as thought-provoking articles from around the web. 💌 Almost 100K people have read these articles in the past few months. My goal is to help people be more productive and more productive without sacrificing their mental well-being. And to create a community of fellow mindful makers who enjoy asking interesting questions along the way! All the content is backed by research, with links to the corresponding papers if you want to learn more. In the future, I'm planning to offer even more content with ebooks and a mindful productivity app. I'd love to get any feedback and happy to answer questions. Thank you! 🙏
Congrats on the launch! I love Maker Mind 🙂
@anthilemoon Congratulations on the launch!!!! I love Maker Mind!!! <3 much love from Singapore
@anthilemoon Congrats on launching it. Love the consistent high-quality articles 👏
@anthilemoon Congrats on the launch Anne-Laure! 🙌 I'm amazed by your consistency with writing!
I absolutely love receiving this newsletter! It's full of well-researched science-based tips which help me improve my productivity and creativity. I've become a better developer and writer because of Anne-Laure's posts. Can't wait to see what else I can learn about :)
@dinkydani21 Thank you so much, Danielle! 💌
I’ve been loving your newsletters too! And you also inspired me to want to start my own! Thank you and keep up the great work!! 🙌🏻😄
@oliver_page1 Many thanks, Oliver! So glad you enjoy them!
Ever since I subscribed to Maker Mind I learned a lot of things that helped me achieve my goals. I just think better. I love the PDFs I can download and share with my family as well. The diagrams allow me to understand things quickly. Thank you!!!
@fajarsiddiq Thank you so much for your support, Fajar! 🙏
Congrats on launching, Anne-Laure! Maker Mind remains the only newsletter I'm subscribed to, as it provides so much good, relevant content. It's very on-brand for you, and I'm excited to see how you grow this.
@leandro8209 Wow, thank you so much Leandro! This seriously means a lot to me. Thank you! 🙏