Mubashar Iqbal
Maker
Pro
Hello PH, Over the past few months I've been working on creating Maker Metrics, and I'm pleased to make it public today. As makers we work hard on building software businesses, but often fail to take the time to analyze how well they are doing. With this MVP of Maker Metrics, simply connect your Stripe account and you'll be able to see charts with insights on your customer churn/retention, LTV, revenue distribution and more. I'm working hard to add more integrations, so you can get insight on more than just revenue, so you could see the correlation between your new feature releases, page-views, social media following, subscribers and customer growth to identify and fix any problems. I would love to have you checkout Maker Metrics and let me know what you think!
