Maker Manor by Together

Tom
Maker
What's up makers! If any of you are anything like me, then you're absolutely sick & tired of being locked up inside with barely any social contact during this pandemic. It's draining & leaves us product builder types feeling more alone than ever. To combat this issue I put together, a COVID safe, side-project/founder focused product building house in Souther California. We're a group of engineers, designers and other creatively focused people with an aim at helping each other build great things & explore new ideas. We're still have some room for more people to join & would love to have great minds join us. If you enjoy building things, positive energy, the great outdoors and being around smart product-focused minds then this experience is absolutely for you! Join the first Maker Manor at www.together.casa/maker-manor :). See you soon! P.S - Don't worry if you're employed at another company, there's a few of us with full time jobs & in the same position. We're flexible to anybody interested in building awesome things.
