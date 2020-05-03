  1. Home
  2.  → Maker Badge

Maker Badge

Bring visibility to your work as a maker

🛠Maker Badge is an embeddable JS widget inspired by many Indie Hacker side projects. It helps promote your work as a maker.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Akhil Nadendla
Akhil Nadendla
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt, Thanks for checking out this product of mine 😊 🛠Maker Badge is an embeddable JS widget inspired by many indie hacker side projects. It helps promote your work as a maker. 👀 Increase your visibility 🔗 Share your social profiles ⚡️ Get setup in <1 minute 👉 Start marketing yourself today https://makerbadge.com
Upvote (2)Share
Iam AraVNarula
Iam AraVNarula
Akhil, This is an Amazing Product Which I think would be Very Helpful to Me and Other Makers to Show off their Work. The Only Concern I have is I've Seen a lot of thesse. But Competion Makes your tronger. THis is Aweasome. Good Luck on the Launch My dude :)
Upvote (1)Share
Akhil Nadendla
Akhil Nadendla
Maker
@aravnarula Thanks Arav means a lot. Haha can't escape competition, this is available as a free tool so hopefully some makers find it useful.
UpvoteShare
Wilson Bright
Wilson Bright
Interesting one Akhil. Works well. Congrats on the launch.
Upvote (1)Share
Akhil Nadendla
Akhil Nadendla
Maker
@wilsonbright Thanks! Hope it's helpful 🙂
Upvote (1)Share