Akhil Nadendla
👋 Hi Product Hunt, Thanks for checking out this product of mine 😊 🛠Maker Badge is an embeddable JS widget inspired by many indie hacker side projects. It helps promote your work as a maker. 👀 Increase your visibility 🔗 Share your social profiles ⚡️ Get setup in <1 minute 👉 Start marketing yourself today https://makerbadge.com
Akhil, This is an Amazing Product Which I think would be Very Helpful to Me and Other Makers to Show off their Work. The Only Concern I have is I've Seen a lot of thesse. But Competion Makes your tronger. THis is Aweasome. Good Luck on the Launch My dude :)
@aravnarula Thanks Arav means a lot. Haha can't escape competition, this is available as a free tool so hopefully some makers find it useful.
Interesting one Akhil. Works well. Congrats on the launch.
@wilsonbright Thanks! Hope it's helpful 🙂