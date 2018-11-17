Maker Audience List contains over 7,000 profiles of successful founders, designer and developers.
You can search, filter and download the list for prospecting sales, recruitment or ad targeting.
Yvo SchaapMaker@yvoschaap · CTO by day, hacker by night
When I launched Teampage, I was looking for ways to reach other makers. The Product Hunt audience was also my audience, so I downloaded the makers of all top products, extracted the Twitter username, matched their location to a country and used that to target ads them with Twitter Ads. It worked really well, so I thought why not share with the world.
