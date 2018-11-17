Log InSign up
Maker Audience List

Reach over 7,000 successful tech founders and makers.

Maker Audience List contains over 7,000 profiles of successful founders, designer and developers.

You can search, filter and download the list for prospecting sales, recruitment or ad targeting.

Yvo SchaapMaker@yvoschaap · CTO by day, hacker by night
When I launched Teampage, I was looking for ways to reach other makers. The Product Hunt audience was also my audience, so I downloaded the makers of all top products, extracted the Twitter username, matched their location to a country and used that to target ads them with Twitter Ads. It worked really well, so I thought why not share with the world.
